Sheffield boxing: Nav Mansouri wins despite knock-down

Nav Mansouri had to climb off the canvas to chalk up a win on his return to the ring, in Sheffield.

The Kimberworth middleweight (now W16 L1 D2) outpointed Jordan Grannum (2 5 0) over six rounds, in his first fight since defeating Sheffield’s Sam Sheedy two years and 25 days earlier.

But disaster seemingly loomed in the final round on the Dennis Hobson show at Ponds Forge.

The 28-year-old Spanish-based fighter landed a body shot on Grannum, who responded with a stiff jab and an instantaneous right hand to the head.

Mansouri’s legs buckled and he took a knee for a few seconds before an eight-count.

It was the only blip in an otherwise solid performance and he was handed a 58-55 win over the 24-year-old from Islington, who had lost his last four.

Mansouri later admitted the contest “wasn’t the best but did the job.”

At the very least, it proved that the South Yorkshireman can now get back on track after snapping his Achilles tendon in March 2016.

There was a more routine win for top-of-the-bill bantamweight: Loua Nassa, who won every round against 42-year-old journeyman Sergey Tasimov.

The 21-years-old Ryan Rhodes fighter is now in need of a bigger test than the Estonian, who has been in with the likes of Kyle Yousaf and Tommy Frank.

Frank, 24, was also on show at Ponds Forge, recording a four-round victory over Georgi Andonov. a Bulgarian. It was Frank’s fourth win - and he has now been invited to take on Conisbrough’s former unlicenced boxer Tommy Chadburn, who has the same record.

Another Sheffield Boxing Centre man, Scott Westgarth outpointed Callum Ide.

Light Heavyweight Danny Tombs, who has not fought since 2011, a defeat over Stannington’s Danny Boyle, won his comeback against Dmitrij Kalinovskij.

Super middleweight Kyle Fox, from Armthorpe, had Nick Golubs down in rounds three and four to take the win over the Sutton-in-Ashfield opponent.