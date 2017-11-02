Sheffield boxing: Sunny days ahead for new kid on the city block

It’s not always what you do in boxing - sometimes, it’s who you know.

And Sheffield-based super flyweight Sunny Edwards has no shortage of high profile names in his contacts book.

That - and the fact he’s unbeaten after a modest five fights - means he has been granted a chance to fight for a European title on November 27.

The Frank Warren promoted boxer, managed by MTK Global, will face Ross Murray (6-0) for the WBO European Super-Flyweight title, the pair headlining a London show.

Edwards 21, based in Manor Park, explained: “At the lighter weights there is a smaller pool of boxers, the title is vacant, so the Board would rather two unbeaten go for it than leave it like that.”

The fighter was born in Croydon but struck up a friendship with Dalton Smith in the unpaid ranks.

And when he studied a sports scholarship for two years at Hallam University, he took the opportunity to train at Dalton’s father’s Steel City gym.

“They have helped me fit in, Grant only trains about 12 boxers and it is like a little family. Everbody gives each other stick and it’s a good craic.

“Some of my best friends in the world are at that gym.

“I am lucky to have sponsors which means I can concentrate just on training there and fighting.”

Edwards expects Murray - 14 years his senior - to be a come-forward aggressive threat.

“As an amateur I picked my shots, boxing and moving, but now I can switch it up and apply a mix of styles.”

The 5ft 3ins boxer added: “I am improving week in and week out.

“If it lasts that long this will be a 10-rounder and I warm into fights, by the later rounds you will see me step up a gear.”

*Sunny’s brother Charlie has vacated the British Super Flyweight title - a trinket the younger brother has his eye on.

