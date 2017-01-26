Sheffield boxing: Taylor has eyes on Etches v Ryder victor

Lewis Taylor will be a keen observer when fellow Sheffield scrapper Adam Etches takes to the ring a week on Saturday.

Etches competes for the vacant IBF International super middleweight title in a highly promising bout with John Ryder at Olympia, London, on the Chris Eubank Junior v Renold Quinlan undercard.

Etches thinks it will be the ITV fight of the night - and no one will be watching it more closely than Taylor, who wants to meet the winner.

A priority for the Dronfield middleweight, who signed for Dave Coldwell Boxing recently, is also to gain revenge on Tommy Langford, who outpointed him in Liverpool, last March.

“I’d say I was top ten in Britain at the moment but I go higher than that and this is the year when I want to push and work myself towards the top again” said Taylor. “There’s a number of fighters out there that I’m looking at to take the next step and I’m confident I have the beating of many of them.

“The Langford re-match is a big target of mine and I’m also looking at the winner of the Adam Etches v John Ryder fight because beating the winner will take me closer towards a title shot.

“Dave has been great so far and as my manager, I feel he’s in a great position with all his contacts to get me something meaningful this year and I hope that it’s a fight that can really get me up there and get some eyes on me.”

Taylor feels the Langford experience has served him well and that another crack at the Midlands man or any other leading contenders is the primary target for the remainder of the year.

Coldwell shares 26-year-old Taylor’s eagerness to progress.

“He’s a solid fighter and a good contender and this is the year that he can push on” said Coldwell.

“He’s ideal to work with as he wants to challenge himself as well as others and he’s got a style that will often see him in good fights.

“He’s operated close to the top of the domestic scene at 160lbs and he’s desperate to get back and that his goal as a fighter and it’s my job to try and get him the opportunities to force his way back into contention and get his hands on more big fights.

“I’m confident we can get that done.”

