Sheffield boxing video: Luckless Liam seeks toehold in pursuit of titles

Liam Cameron, frustrated after a broken toe injury robbed him of an opportunity to box in Russia, will bounce back from adversity and be ready to beat any British super middleweight.

That’s the view of Chris Smedley, one of Cameron’s trainers, who says there had been “no takers” when Sheffield’s former ABA champion was looking for a place on Kell Brook’s May 27 undercard at Bramall Lane.

The injury has taken the momentum away from the Manor Park boxer, who was aiming to go belt-hunting after two Commonwealth title defeats which went the distance.

“He broke his toe in training for (ex WBA world champion) Fedor Chudinov” said Smedley.

“He fell down a grate in his back garden it’s a really bad break out of action until mid June. He is a little bit depressed about it, he is watching people like Jahmaine Smyle fight (Darryll Williams) for the English title and he knows he should be fighting people like that.”

Since the Zac Dunn fight in Australia, Cameron has totally changed, said the trainer.

“He actually wants to hurt people now. For the first time in all the years I’ve trained him I can see that he really wants it. But his toe is not 100% better, he was offered some sparring by Ricky Hatton, but he hasn’t got his balance.”

Smedley said “doors are opening” for Cameron, despite his bad luck. “Dennis (Hobson, promoter) has got something in the pipeline, Eddie Hearn has been asking about him, and he is ranked in top 10 of super middleweights” he said.

“He’ll box Callum Smith, Paul Smith...any super middle.

“The thing is with Liam Cameron, he is a 12 round fighter, he has got a world class chin, nobody has hurt him and he is willing to fight anybody.

Liam Cameron. Picture: Andrew Roe

“There are not many boxers out there willing to do that.”

“So his opportunity will come and his time will come, he’s 26 years old!”

Gleadless boxer Chris Dutton is coming down super middleweight to take on Frank Warren prospect Zak Chelli on Saturday May 13, in Leeds.

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the fight scene