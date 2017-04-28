Sheffield’s Sam Sheedy wins Commonwealth title after bruising battle at Bramall Lane

Sam Sheedy is the new Commonwealth middleweight champion after a unanimous points win in a gruelling contest with tough Nigerian challenger Abolaji Rasheed.

Following two disputed losses in English and British title fights in the last two years, the Sheffield southpaw has finally landed a major belt.

Sheedy, who celebrates his 29th birthday on Tuesday, says he is now on the road towards a crack at a world crown.

His opponent was a harder nut to crack then most people expected.

After a slow, defensive start, Rasheed took the fight to Sheedy.

The South Yorkshireman was at his best when he boxed at range.

Sam Sheedy celebrates his Commonwealth title triumph with defeated opponent Abolaji Rasheed. Picture: Dean Atkins

But there were times when he could not help but get involved in an all-out war, and suffered a nasty wound under his left eye.

But he did enough to merit 117-112, 116-113 and 116-113 wins on the judge’s cards.

An emotional Sheedy was surrounded by well-wishers at the end as he celebrated the pinnacle of a career that started in 2008.

* Eckington cruiser Joss Paul outpointed uncompromising Lithuanian Dmitrij Kalinovskji on the two-fight bill at Sheffield United’s Platinum Suite.

Sam Sheedy lands a right hand against Abolaji Rasheed. Picture: Dean Atkins

*Former world champion Glenn McCrory told the packed audience that he thought underdog Wladimir Klitschko would beat Anthony Joshua at Wembley this evening, because of his experience and ringcraft.

