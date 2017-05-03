Sheffield Wednesday fans will be welcome at Bramall Lane on fight night: Kell Brook

World champion boxer Kell Brook might be a Sheffield United fan - but he wants to unify the whole football-mad city on his Bramall Lane fight night.

“This is about more than me and for Sheffield United, it’s also for the entire city” said the IBF welterweight star.

“I am really hoping Wednesday supporters join United and be boxing fans together having a night to remember” he said referring to his title showdown with American Errol Spence Junior at the Lane on May 27.

“People know I am a Sheffield United fan, ofcourse, but actually I am not that big a football fan I just want to get out there in the ring and do it for Sheffield.

“To have all the city behind me would mean such a lot.”

Brook was the victim of Owls’ fans’ ‘banter’ at a Rotherham United game recently and he told The Star: “I didn’t expect that, football fans are football fans though and sometimes the passion of it makes them blow their brains out. I don’t know why, it’s only about kicking a ball about.

“You don’t have be aggressive to be passionate.

“Wednesday fans will be as welcome at Bramall Lane on fight night as anybody else” said Brook, who turned 31 today.

“Even those who come wanting me to lose - it will be good for them to come and see a great boxing show.

“I like to believe and hope Wednesday and United will be behind me, Sheffield is a great city and something like this can bring all sides together.”

Brook will be supported on the night by friend and former Wednesday striker Gary Madine.

The Ingle thoroughbred says it will be a memorable year for him, fighting at the Lane in a year when the Blades have been crowned champions.

Brook says the team manager Chris Wilder is “right up there with the best Blades managers.

“He has not put a foot wrong, that’s for sure. He got the team winning and received a lot of respect for the fantastic job he’s done.”

