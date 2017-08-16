South Yorkshire boxing: Rotherham heavyweight progressing under coaching of Tim Witherspoon

Kash Ali believes that with the help of two-time world heavyweight champion Tim Witherspoon he can make a big impact on the domestic boxing scene.

The American has flown over to rejuvenate the Rotherham giant’s fight campaign - one that had slowed due to injuries and changes in training gyms.

Former World Heavyweight boxing champion Tim Witherspoon

Now the W11 L0 heavyweight - who has only fought three times since 2014 - is on track for a return, possibly on a Dennis Hobson show in Sheffield in October.

“I have been out for a while - I broke my hand twice - and have left a few gyms” said the 25-year old from Eastwood.

“Tim must have faith in me to travel back and forth from America to train me. His confidence motivates me.

“He was a sparring partner for Muhammad Ali and a world champion, and has been brilliant for me particularly in coaching the defensive side. He is on you all the time.

“I am training full time now and in a good place.”

Ali believes that with his continued education under Witherspoon, 59, he can eventually “get in the mix” with the likes of Dereck Chisora, Hughie Fury, Nathan Gorman, Gary Cornish, Nick Webb and Sam Sexton.

But first he needs a six rounder to blow the cobwebs away.

“I want to look at Central Area and English titles, but my aim in the next 18 months or so is the British title” said Ali, who has stopped three of his 11 victims in the ring.

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the fight scene