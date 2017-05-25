Tasty scrap: Errol Spence Jr will be ‘force-fed’ at Bramall Lane by Kell Brook

The last thing Kell Brook needs near his lips right now is a chocolate brownie.

With a pound or two to shift before his big fight weigh-in, tomorrow, it’s nutritious stuff only in the Brook dining room.

In fact, it’s his opponents lips that will be tasting one soon.

For a chocolate brownie, as seasoned Kell Brook watchers will testify, is the Sheffield world champion’s much-used euphemism for his right hand.

At a packed press conference, ahead of his title defence against Errol Spence Jr, Brook wasn’t slow to put the phrase on the menu.

Asked why he had not used his right hand much in a carefully-choreographed public work-out on Wednesday, Brook said “I am keeping my right hand - my cholcolate brownie - for Spence.

Errol Spence Jr - not fazed by threats.

“I want to give it to him, clean cut, just been baked...crisp, so he can taste all the sugar.”

The mildly-baffled American might have the details translated to him the hard way at Bramall Lane on Saturday, in front of 27,000 fans and world-wide TV coverage.

Not that Brook is expecting it to go all his own way.

He accepts suggestions that their welterweight contest could be similar to the Kevin Kelley v Naseem Hamed seven- knockdown saga of two decades ago.

“Errol Spence is a very good fighter, there is going to be a lot of drama, we both might hit the canvas” conceded Brook, who says he is relishing the idea of being underdog at the bookies.

“I love a challenge and I have proved guys wrong before. There are question marks over Spence and they will be answered on Saturday night...when a chocolate brownie special delivery is made.”

The challenger remarked that while Brook had said he would not take a backward step, nor would he.

“I am looking to come forward” he told the media briefing at Sheffield United’s ground.

“I am motivated by people who say I am a great American welterweight and I want to prove I am in the best in the world.

“It has been a lifetime dream of mine to be world champion, I have worked at it all my life, seven days a week of blood, sweat and tears,

“I know I will be world champion on Saturday - if I didn’t know that I wouldn’t have come here.”

Brook’s trainer Dom Ingle - as per usual - virtually hijacked the event, this time claiming the American’s dream would become a nightmare.

He likened Spence’s arrival to that of school kids who put one of their number up to fight another boy in the school yard to see what happens - but that Spence wasn’t qualified to do it, now he was here.

He also questioned the Texan-based fighter’s description as an Olympian - reminding him that he didn’t win a medal in the London 2012 games, he was beaten in the quarter finals.

Some of Ingle’s typically robust remarks excited antagonistic shouts and heckling between Brook and Spence camp members. But order was restored when Stephen Espinoza, executive vice president of TV giants Showtime Sports, declared that it had been a triumph of match-making to get the two welterweights in the ring at this time.

He said history may go on to show this was a golden era at the 147 pounds division.

n Conisbrough heavyweight Dave Allen issued an uncompromising promised to his opponent on the Brook bill, Jamaican born Lenroy Thomas.

Allen told him: “This is a 12-round fight and you are not hard enough to keep me off.

“I am way too hard and I am going to make you quit...again (a reference to three knockouts he has suffered in his career.)

“I will break you down. Nothing personal but I am going to really bash you up. I swear to God I will beat you up badly.”

