Unbeaten Sheffield boxer quits Ingles

Jordan Gill has ended a five-year association with the Ingle gym and moved to Dave Coldwell’s stable.

The unbeaten Wincobank featherweight took the decision after a relatively-barren period in his career - he’s boxed just once since March last year. Over his career of 16 straight wins, he has only fought one rival with a winning record.

Now he hopes to kick on, and is hoping his new match-maker can get him in with the likes of English champion Samir Mouneimne.

Explaining why he’s has been without top-flight opportunities for so long, Gill, 23, said: “A few fights and shows that were scheduled did not come off. It has been a series of unfortunate events.

“Things have moved slowly through no fault of my own.

“It’s not for me to answer why I have fought who I have, all I can say is that I’ve been ready for any opportunity to come my way. I can only fight those put in front of me.

“I felt I needed a change. It wasn’t happening for me.

“I want to step up and be in the big fights, now. I want to go for English, British and Commonwealth titles” said the Cambridge-born fighter.

“It was a big decision to leave the Ingles. There are big changes in the way I will be training from now on and time will tell whether it will have proved to be a good thing.

“I feel there will be more opportunities with Dave. He has the connections.

“But there is no bad blood or issues with the Ingles, I have nothing but the utmost respect for Dom, John and Brendan.”

Gill has been part of the furniture at the Ingle gym and was ringside in when Kell Brook beat Shawn Porter to become world champion in the US.

“I have great memories of that, and it was a wonderful experience, I had just turned 20. We had a training camp in Fuertaventura, and went to Las Vegas and Los Angeles. I was thankful for that. I hear he is back in the gym now. He’ll be back - I am sure he will be stronger than ever. He’s a nice guy and a brilliant fighter.”

Gill makes his return to the ring on September 2 in Doncaster.

Coldwell said: “Jordan is a really nice kid who has applied himself so well every single time he stepped foot in my gym.

“He’s a hungry fighter who’s also switched on and it’s just a case of getting him out there and getting him up the rankings.

“I wasn’t too sure whether I wanted another fighter in my stable but Jordan showed me more than enough to make me want to help him out and get him to where I believe he can get to.

“He’s doing all the right things so far and if he keeps improving at his current rate then you’re looking at a very accomplished fighter.

“A lot of the hard work has already been done with Jordan and he’s got a really solid foundation from his previous gym and there’s proof of that in his record as he’s an unbeaten fighter.

“It’s now time to build on what he already knows and see where it can take him.”