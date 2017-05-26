Video: Shawn Porter praises Kell Brook’s power - but plumps for an Errol Spence Jr at Sheffield United

Shawn Porter - the man Kell Brook defeated to seize the world title - says the Sheffielder’s dominating brawn and power will be chief asset that his countryman Errol Spence Jr will have to overcome to relieve him of the world title.

Porter was outpointed by Brook who executed the perfect tactical plan in California, in August 2014.

Now Porter is in Sheffield to witness the Texan-based Spence try and do what he failed to do and beat the Ingle welterweight.

He’s excited about “being a fan” at the showdown at Bramall Lane, which is close to being a 27,000 sell-out.

“Saturday night is going to be a big bang” he said. “I know Errol Spence is not going to take a step back, I know Kell Brook’s team are going to be smart and handle this fight accordingly. It is going to be action packed and great.”

Kell’s biggest asset is his power and strength, said Porter, who has boxed Adrien Broner, Keith Thurman and Andre Berto in the last two years.

Shawn Porter, right, gets hit by Kell Brook during their IBF welterweight title boxing bout Saturday, Aug. 16, 2014, in Carson, California.

“He is strong, he doesn’t have a weak chin he doesn’t have a weak body. That being said with a guy (Spence) that is going to pressure him, like I did, if he can withstand it and be able to get in his clean punches, he’ll win the fight.”

Porter is tormented by the fact that he got his own game plan wrong against Brook, in Carson, California.

“I wish I had done a lot differently” he admitted.

“I wish I hadn’t pressured him so much, I wish I had taken a step back and used my jab... a lot like Kell did. That was the separation between him and I.

“I applied pressure and took the fight to him but he was able to get in some clean punches and come out with the victory.”

As for a verdict on Saturday at Sheffield United, he said: “It is very hard to chose a winner, but I am going to be biased and go for my fellow American fighter.”

Porter, who lives in Las Vegas, wishes he was on the bill. “I am going to try my best to be a fan and enjoy the fights, I know the undercard is going to be great as well.”

n Unbeaten Sheffield prospect Kyle Yousaf (W10 L0) takes on superflyweight Louis Norman (W11 L3 D1) on the bill.

