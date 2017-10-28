Video: Sheffield boxer can go on to high level says sporting Sheedy

Sam Sheedy says he hopes the man who took away his Commonwealth title goes on to bigger things.

There is not a trace of bitterness in Sheedy, who retired days after being stopped by fellow Sheffield middleweight Liam Cameron.

He is now pursuing a training career, but will keep a friendly eye on the one-time rival. “I hope he goes on to do great things” said Pitsmoor-based Sheedy.

“I could see in his eyes before the fight how much he wanted it.

“His presence, and size, his body make-up made me think: ‘I am up against it here.’

As the two were preparing to tangle in the ring at Ponds Forge, Sheedy admitted to himself: “I am thinking of retiring, I have had enough, and now I have got this big weapon in front of me.”

Cameron decked Sheedy several times before the referee stepped in. “The body shot, cramped up every time he hit me there” said the Sheffield Boxing Centre veteran.

Sheedy had previously labelled Cameron as lazy and indisciplined.

But that was just part of the build-up, he said.

“I have to much respect for him, for his heart and desire to keep coming after all those defeats (Cameron: 20 wins 5 losses.)

Sam Sheedy and the belt now owned by Liam Cameron

“You have got to take your hat off to him. He is a great kid.”

Asked if Cameron could go towards the Elite level, Sheedy replied: “If he can stay as switched on as he is now, why not?

“He has got the ability. He is tough, durable, never been stopped and doesn’t look like he’s been hurt in his career.”