VIDEO Sheffield boxing derby: ‘My opponent is insecure’ says Sheedy

Sam Sheedy claims Friday’s rink walk by his opponent will smack of “insecurity.”

Blades fan Liam Cameron will be escorted to the Ponds Forge ring by former Sheffield United footballer turned boxer Curtis Woodhouse.

Sam Sheedy

Owls fan Sheedy, who will be defending his Commonwealth middleweight title, says he doesn’t need anybody to lean on.

“I think it’s two people versus Sam Sheedy. They have seen a very strong character in myself and felt a bit insecure between themselves and thought we can’t really beat this guy on our own so we’ll join forces. It shows insecurity to me.

“I have heard Liam has asked him to walk him to the ring, which fires insecurity straight at me. “

He claimed that Woodhouse had used his name on social media to raise his own profile as he mounts a comeback.

“I don’t need to get anybody on my side, I’m comfortable within myself. I walk on my own. They say you can find a weak man in a crowd, a strong man on his own.”

Southpaw Sheedy, 29, has won 18 of 20 fights since 2008, the pinnacle of which was the Commonwealth win over Abolaji Rasheed at Bramall Lane in April. He admits that with his credentials he needs “to get a move on” and go up further levels.

“I don’t know why I am not further along” he said.

“Maybe I am not as consistent as I should be. I’ll beat Liam and see what comes from that.”

Cameron, three years younger, turned professional in 2009 and has 19 wins and five losses.

n Promoter Dennis Hobson has struck a partnership deal with new free-to-air channel FreeSports. “It’s absolutely fantastic news for UK fans” he said.

“I’ve been involved in boxing for years; it’s the most exciting sport there is, but for too long it’s been hidden away on subscription channels, with a limited audience. This new deal puts boxing back where it belongs.

“Anyone with a TV will be able to watch the shows.”

FreeSports’ first free live boxing event is the Sheedy v Cameron clash. Coverage begins at 9pm.

