VIDEO Sheffield boxing derby: Sam’s style will ‘suit Liam’

Liam Cameron says Sam Sheedy’s southpaw style will be his opponent’s own downfall in Friday’s Commonwealth title bash at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge.

The orthodox Cameron likes fighting left-hand lead boxers, saying it actually gives him an advantage.

The Manor Park contender for Sheedy’s middleweight belt has had success against the likes of southpaws Wayne Reed, Dean Mitchell, Phil Kotey and says: “I like southpaws, they walk on to my best shot - and that’s the left hook.

That’s perfect for what’s going to work in this fight.

“I know he (Sheedy) can dig in, when he gets hurt he does seem to dig in and I’ll try to capitalise on that, because he is going to get hurt a lot in this fight and he is going to come back swinging.

“I am just going to keep pressing him, breaking him down.

Liam Cameron and sparring partner Jamie Cox

“That’s the true game plan, what I am going to do. People don’t know I can really punch, I can really whack.”

Cameron said fights never go according to previously-laid plans.

But he added: “I’ve just got to take that centre of the ring. He is going to feel some power and going to think: ‘Wow, this Liam Cameron is back, he is going to the top.’

The challenger said he “would be going to the body a lot” because he suspects Pitsmoor-based Sheedy suffered a rib injury in his last fight, when he won the multi-coloured belt the pair are now contesting.

Cameron, who hopes to quell any nerves well before he gets into the ring, will hope to do better than he has against other local fighters. In 2013, he was outpointed by Dronfield’s rugged Rod Smith at iceSheffield. A year previously, the same happened against Crosspool’s Jez Wilson.

But since that period, he has won four out of six, his two losses coming to quality opponents, Zac Dunn and Luke Blackledge.

FACTSPOT: Cameron has stopped 29 per cent of his opponents, so far.

Sheedy has a 20 per cent KO rate. So it’s likely this could go the full 12-rounds.

Former world champion Clinton Woods says it’s too tight to call - and predicts a draw.

