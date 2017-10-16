VIDEO Sheffield boxing: ‘Liam Cameron can follow Clinton Woods’ path to world elite’

Dennis Hobson claims Liam Cameron can follow the Clinton Woods route from small hall Sheffield shows on to the world stage.

The boxing promoter, who handled Woods during his rise to the top of the IBF world title tree, says he sees much of the former champ in Cameron, who took Sam Sheedy’s Commonwealth middleweight belt off him in Sheffield last Friday.

Hobson said the tall Manor Park puncher’s style reminded me a bit of Woods.

“His stature, everything about him...heavy-handed. All those experiences he has had at Commonwealth and international level has stood him in good stead. You learn from your defeats.

“He knows he’s got power, he thought he had a good chin, he thought he’d got power, and he’s just started to believe it.”

Hobson recalled when Woods won area title and Commonwealth en route to the top of the world’s light heavyweight division and said the same could happen at 11 stone six pounds to Cameron who “will become a better fighter overnight just through that win.

“He could be world class this kid” he said.

He added his own management track record had been to take unfashionable boxers and manoeuvre them down the IBF route: “World title challenge - mark my words” he said.

Cameron decked Sheedy on multiple occasions in their bout before Preston referee Phil Edwards stepped in to prevent the Pitsmoor man sustaining any more blows.

The Manor Park contender had earlier kept his composure when Sheedy had kept springing back up from the canvas, before the end came in round eight.

Sam Sheedy v Liam Cameron in a Dennis Hobson Promotion at Ponds Forge in Sheffield. Liam Cameron takes the title. Picture: Chris Etchells

Hobson commented: “I am proud of them both.

“I have got to be impartial, as I look after Sam as well.

“Sam showed a lot of class in defeat, how he took it.

Hobson admitted he’d given Cameron some stick in the corner, earlier in his career.

“Liam has come of age, (but) he has been such a frustrating kid to work with.

“At that weight, how he has performed, he will frighten middleweights to death, with his power.

“He is still learning. He will learn from that and he’ll be even more clinical and will take kids out of there in like two or three rounds.” Cameron thanked Hobson for “believing” in him.

Glenn McCrory, former IBF champion, complimented Sheedy as showing “the guts of a fighting man,” on the Freesport TV channel.

