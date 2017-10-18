VIDEO Sheffield boxing: ‘Little’ Tommy heads for the big time

Tommy Frank is a small guy heading for the big time.

The Sheffield boxer may be operating in the diminutive 8st 3lbs super-flyweight division, but he hopes one day to be in the glare of the spotlight normally reserved for the heavier weights.

Tommy Frank in action at Ponds Forge on Friday October 13th 2017. Picture: Chris Etchells

“Super flyweight, it’s a bit of a hotbed at the minute” said the 5ft 7ins fighter.

“It’s a good division. In the coming years, it is really going to spike up.”

Frank, trained by Glyn Rhodes and John Fewkes, has just chalked up his fifth straight victory, a convincing points win over Sheffield journeyman Anwar Alfadli.

He thought it a: “good performance, we knew he was going to be tricky. Anwar Alfadi has not won many but he’s hardly ever been stopped and is very experienced.

“These are early days; I am learning every day. I listened to Glyn, I scored two knockdowns, I caught him flush.”

Frank will be guided by his management team over future ventures, but has one eye on Bentley’s Craig Derbyshire, who won the Central Area title in June.

Derbyshire has twice been beaten by another Sheffield super-fly, Loua Nassa.

And Frank fancies his chances against the fellow South Yorkshireman.

Last Friday, Derbyshire lost an eight-rounder to Charlie Edwards, the British champion - a prize Frank would love to collar later on in his career. “As regards to the British title, I will be up there, I am not quite there yet. I am learning, that is all to come” said the 24-year-old.

“Boxing is all I know, I didn’t do too well at school” Frank admitted. “I love this sport, the training is hard, the worst thing is not eating what you want and missing family things. But it’s all I know.”

The unbeaten Sheffielder is currently rated at number seven in the British division, while Kyle Yousaf, another city prospect, is at number four. Top of the tree is Birmingham based Khalid Yafai.

