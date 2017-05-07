Watch: How the Americans are marketing the Kell Brook fight at Sheffield United's ground

The American media has it's own way of promoting things - and its not all fake news.

The giant broadcasters Showtime have gone to town on the forthcoming Kell Brook v Errol Spence Junior boxing showdown, set for Bramall Lane on May 27.

In the glossy clip, Brook ups the hype by taunting the challenger: "Are you ready?"

Spence replies: "Bring it."

Harmless stuff, compared to some pre-fight publicity, but it will soon start to warm up.

The cable and satellite TV network says the League One champions "soccer pitch will be transformed into a boxing venue" as the Ecclesall IBF title holder defends his belt for the fourth time.

Errol Spence Jr

They say Spence has been labelled the most avoided man in the welterweight division.

And he is not fazed by fighting in "hostile territory."

The show is being shown live on pay per view in both the UK and USA.