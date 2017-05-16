WIN: Hospitality packages to Kell Brook v Errol Spence Jr worth £399 each

Kell Brook is less than two weeks away from the night of his life at Bramall Lane – and you could be there too.

Brook will defend his IBF welterweight title against unbeaten American Errol Spence Jr, at the home of his beloved Sheffield United on May 27.

And we have teamed up with Team Kell Brook’s hospitality partners Gala Events to give you the chance to win two packages for fight night, worth £399 each.

The packages include a reserved floor seat for the fight plus access to the hospitality lounge at the Copthorne Hotel on Bramall Lane.

In the lounge, which will be open from 4pm, guests can enjoy complimentary beer, wines and soft drinks until 8pm, along with a three course pre-fight meal.

Sheffield’s former cruiserweight world champion Johnny Nelson will speak prior to joining the Sky Box Office broadcast team.

After the fight, guests will be treated to a hot buffet before Brook will arrive in the lounge for an interview – subject to the bout’s outcome and any injuries sustained.

For your chance of winning a package for you and a friend, answer the following question:

Which football team does Kell Brook support?

Email answers to starsport@jpress.co.uk, with the subject line Brook Comp. Please include your name, address and a daytime contact number.

Competition deadline is noon on Tuesday, May 16. Over 18s only.

Brook is steeled for the toughest test of his world champion credentials so far as he prepares to defend against the highly rated Spence.

The American has been tipped for the top, having stopped 18 of his 21 opponents.

But Brook will be looking to show experience counts as he negotiates his way past the man known as The Truth.

Ingle-trained Brook will also be keen to prove he can still cut it at welterweight after stepping up two weight divisions last year to face pound-for-pound superstar Gennady Golovkin.

He put up a brave effort against the Ukranian knockout king before being stopped with a broken eye socket.

As well as the blockbuster main event, the night also includes a top class undercard topped by George Groves challenging for the WBA super middleweight title against Fedor Chudinov.

Local fighters David Allen and Andy Townend will both be targeting Commonwealth title glory while Olympian Anthony Fowler will make his professional debut.

# If you are not lucky enough to win our competition, Gala Events are offering the opportunity to buy one of their hospitality packages with a 25 per cent discount.

Gold (£499+VAT) and Silver (£399+VAT) packages are available, with prices varying based on the position of the floor tickets.

To use our special discount, quote the offer code: KELLBROOKTELEGRAPH when booking or enquiring.

Call Gala Events on 08001954250, email sales@galahospitality.co.uk or visit www.galahospitality.co.uk.