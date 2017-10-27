Braehead Clan 2-3 Sheffield Steelers (Overtime)

It’s been a bad week for Sheffield Steelers.

It started with a home loss to Belfast Giants and was made worse when outside disciplinary assessors were brought into review a one-game suspension to winger Colton Fretter - upping it to a whopping six game ban.

Steelers are already through to the last eight of the Challenge Cup, so tonight it wasn’t that big a deal that they had to start an import down in a dead rubber game at Braehead Clan.

They gave a debut to Andre Deveaux and he asssisted on a farewell goal from Joonas Ronnberg, who is leaving Steelers after this weekend.

That lead was neutralised on the Power Play after an Andreas Jämtin holding call, Tyler Scofield, scoring for John Tripp’s team, who are third from bottom of the League table and were in need of the distraction of good Cup results.

But Clan had another set-back waiting, with Ben O Connor first-timing a belter into the top corner on the PP - his ninth point in seven games, from Jämtin and John Armstrong at 27:41.

It was Armstrong’s second assist of the night and and ninth point in seven games.

After the week they had, it was satisfying for Steelers to go in the second interval ahead, as they had the first.

However, American winger Mike Embach beat Brad Day to bring Steelers back down to earth at 42:14, making it 2-2.

Goalie Day, enjoying a rare start for the Play Off champions, stopped a breakaway and several other chances, as Clan looked for their 200th win in all EIHL league games.

Day’s contribution ensured the game went into overtime.

Steelers, without the rested Mathieu Roy and Andreas Valdix, had chances to win it through Rob Dowd and Matt Marquardt.

But it was Levi Nelson who netted at 62:35 to win the contest.