Breaking: Sheffield Steelers bring in another Swede to bolster side

Sheffield Steelers unveiled another Scandinavian signing today as they seek to force themselves out of the doldrums.

Mixed results and performances recently, and the decision of Finnish winger Juha Koivisto to leave, meant coach Paul Thompson had to find one or more new players quickly - and the first man signed is Swede Andreas Jamtin, 34.

The left wing joins fellow Swedes Andreas Valdix and Jonas Westerling and assistant coach Jerry Andersson.

He has played 685 games in the top Swedish league and, two seasons ago, iced for Medvescak Zagreb in the KHL, a division rated second only to the NHL.

Coach Paul Thompson relishes working with experienced players and says Jamtin will be different to many people’s perceptions of Swedish players.

“Andreas will bring us energy, a spark. He likes to get involved, be physical and play a very un-Swedish game.

Yared Hagos

The recommendations from previous coaches were excellent but I must thank our former player Yared Hagos who did so much behind the scenes to ensure we could make this signing.

“Andreas had options all over Sweden and Europe but wanted a new challenge. Myself and Yared persuaded him that was here in the UK.

“This signing has come at just the right time for us, he will bring a boost to the club ahead of the games in Nottingham and home to Braehead on Sunday.”

Jamtin said advice from his pal Hagos had been a key reason why he signed for Sheffield.

“He was saying all this great stuff in the summer about the Steelers, living in Sheffield and UK hockey” said the newcomer.

“I did some work on the club on the internet and spoke with the head coach Paul Thompson.

Yared told me how professional and diligent Paul was and how good the organisation seemed to be from top to bottom.

“The more we spoke the more I was excited.

“Playing for the biggest team in the biggest building with the best fans is something every player wants to do. As a player that makes it easier for you, all these people have shown up to see you play, it puts you on the front foot and it’s exciting.”

