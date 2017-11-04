Cardiff Devils 3-1 Sheffield Steelers (latest)

Sheffield Steelers faced an early shock tonight.

Steelers, who had dropped to third in the Elite League table after Nottingham Panthers had beaten Guildford Flames 2-1 (OT) on Friday night, went behind early at Cardiff Devils.

Andrew Hotham (assist3e Matt Pope, Bryce Reddick) hit the back of Steelers' net at 0:55.

Steelers, who had shut out Andrew Lord's side 4-0 at Sheffield Arena on October 21, hit back when Andreas Valdix (Levi Nelson, Zack Fitzgerald) levelled at 4:45.

But the home side brought the home crowd to their feet when Canadian Hotham notched his second of the night, on the Power Play, from Drew Paris and Sean Bentivoglio 11:07.

Matt Pope (from Layne Ulmer, Joey Martin) deepened Steelers problems with a goal at 16:47.

Sheffield - with Colton Fretter serving his fourth of six games suspension - were in trouble as the first period ran out.

(continues)

SUNDAY FIXTURE

El te League

Coventry Blaze v Milton Keynes Lightning - 5.15pm