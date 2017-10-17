Chinese superstar Ding Junhui anxious to avoid burn-out in Barnsley

Ding Junhui is one of the favourites for every tournament he enters but after winning Monday’s battle of South Yorkshire, the superstar claims his main goal this week is simply conserving energy. The Sheffield-based cueman beat Doncaster’s Chris Keogan in the first round of the Dafabet English Open in Barnsley; a 4-1 triumph.

That included a break of 113 in frame two, as Ding set up a clash with Michael White on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old has won the World Open in China this season but has been picking and choosing his events.

The world No.2 is wary of burnout: “I have to get ready for the long run of tournaments and take them one by one” said Ding. “I can’t put too much energy into one match or one shot. I have to get the right rhythm. I’m just coming to do my best as there’s another three or four tournaments coming.”

He added: “I don’t want to think about all the travelling coming up, I’ve just come to play and do my best.

“I’m happy to win against Chris and I’ll try to win the tournament but whatever happens, I’ll take it on to the next tournament.”

With a ranking event victory already under his belt, Ding is unsurprisingly content with the state of his game at the minute.

“I feel good when I’m playing and I’ve got good cue-ball control at the minute,” he added. “Everything is going well, I feel good and I’m not worrying about my matches.”

* Watch the English Open LIVE on Eurosport 1 and Quest, featuring daily studio analysis from Ronnie O’Sullivan, Jimmy White and Neal Foulds