Cycling:Barnsley’s Ed Clancy returns to the track

Three-time Olympic champion Ed Clancy will return to World Cup action for the first time since Rio 2016 next month in Manchester.

The Barnsley ace will compete in the men’s endurance events alongside two-time Olympic gold medallist Steven Burke, with Kian Emadi, Chris Latham, Mark Stewart, Andy Tennant and Ollie Wood completing the line-up.

Clancy has spent much of the time since Rio concentrating on the road with JLT-Condor, but is looking forward to a return to Manchester. “I have a lot of good memories of racing in Manchester, the highlight of which is always the atmosphere and knowing the crowd is behind you” he said.

“I enjoyed taking some time away from the track last season to focus on the road, but I’ve been back in training at the velodrome for the past couple of months and I’m enjoying it.”

Clancy and Burke are two of six Olympic champions named by British Cycling in their three squads to take part in the event, which takes place from November 10-12.

Reigning Olympic, world and European champions Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker will race in the women’s endurance events along with Neah Evans, Emily Kay, Emily Nelson and Manon Lloyd.

LT Condor's Ed Clancy. Pic Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Phil Hindes will ride for GB in the men’s sprint, with Callum Skinner riding for Britain’s 100% Me squad in the event.

A total of 30 British riders will compete in the event across the Great Britain, 100% Me and Team Breeze squads.

Head coach Iain Dyer said: “A home track world cup is something we look forward to. It’s great we have the opportunity to give more riders the chance to compete in front of a home crowd, thanks to Team Breeze and 100% me.

“We have a real mix of riders who will be in action in Manchester, from riders such as Ed Clancy and Steve Burke who have won medals at the last three Olympic Games down to riders such as Rhona Callander, Jenny Holl and Jess Roberts.”