D-Day as Sheffield RUFC and Tigers bid for promotion and survival

Sheffield Tigers escaped the National League Two North relegation zone with a convincing 49-22 win over South Leicester.

The The victory, coupled with a loss for fellow relegation candidates Harrogate, means a win for the Dore Moor side away to Luctonians in their final game of the season on Saturday (April 29) would guarantee their safety.

Joint head coach of Sheffield Tigers, Jamie Broadley said: “We tried to put a simple game plan together because there were a lot of nerves ahead of the match. It was our last home game of the season and there was quite a big crowd and we didn’t want to complicate things with added pressure. “We talked about hunger with the squad and how we had a sense of desperation whilst Leicester did not. We had to make our hunger for the win our point of difference against them.

“We were nervy in the first half, we went in about ten points up but we had to spend the break calming the boys down until we went back out. Once we had settled into the second half of the match the nerves dissipated and the lads expressed themselves and played some really good rugby. “All in all it was a great day at the office. It was a sunny day with a packed crowd and we managed to score six tries and get the win.

“Otley beating Harrogate has done us a massive favour. The fact we know a win against Luctonians this weekend is enough to see us safe gives us a nice and easy focus for our last match.

“We have adapted to the pressure that has been put on us over the past few weeks. As a team we are managing to close out games now when before that was costing us points. We have found a way to win and we know how to win now but there is no escaping from the fact this week it is do or die.”

* Sheffield RUFC secured their place in the playoffs with a dominant win over Bridgnorth. The 24-3 scoreline in their last match of the season means the Abbeydale side finish second in the National League Three Midlands division just two points shy of the league leaders.

Sheffield travel to face the runners-up of the National League Three North division, Rossendale on Saturday with the winner of the match promoted to the same division as the Sheffield Tigers; National Two North.