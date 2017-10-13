DBL Sharks Sheffield: Lyons expecting tough test as Plymouth Raiders hit town

DBL Sharks Sheffield will be looking to continue their winning streak when they face Plymouth Raiders at EIS on Friday night.

After surviving a bruising Yorkshire derby with local rivals Leeds Force last weekend, the Sharks welcome the Raiders in the third of six consecutive home games at the start of the season.

Sheffield will be looking for their third consecutive BBL Championship win on Friday – but head coach Atiba Lyons is wary of the threat the South Westerners will pose.

“It’s that time of year when you’re kind of feeling everybody out,” said coach Lyons.

“Everybody’s just getting a feel for each other at the moment and seeing how teams are shaping up.

“But they [Plymouth] have got talent, they’ve got the coach in Gavin [Love] – he’s had success in other countries like Luxembourg, and with Neil Watson you know you’ve got a good point guard. So it’ll be a tough test.”

The Sharks will face the Raiders with a shortened roster, after injuries to Marko Backovic, Eddy Brownell and Ryan Wilson, who picked up a niggling hip injury ahead of the win over Leeds.

Atiba Lyons’ side will also be looking to pick up where they left off offensively against Leeds – a game which saw a first-ever triple MVP for the Sharks, with Zach Gachette, Tony Wroblicky and Mackey McKnight all receiving the plaudits.

The Sharks did, however, let slip commanding leads several times in the win over the Force – something which Lyons will be keen to stamp out in Friday’s encounter with the Raiders.