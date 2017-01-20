DBL Sharks Sheffield: We will lick our wounds in this break says coach Lyons

DBL Sharks Sheffield head coach Atiba Lyons insists that his side will learn from mistakes made in recent defeats to Worcester Wolves and Leicester Riders.

The Sharks went down 78-82 at home to the Riders last weekend after a spirited fightback fell just short, a defeat which followed a 99-68 loss at Worcester Wolves in the BBL Trophy the previous weekend.

Lyons was pleased with an improved second-half performance against the Riders but said positive results now need to follow.

“In the second half we showed that we’re capable of playing pretty good basketball against strong defensive teams,” said Lyons.

“In the first half we showed a lot of immaturity and mentally. We didn’t come in with the right mindset to play Leicester, who would be very strong.

“We had some of the same issues we’d had against Worcester, which was frustrating, but in the second half we did a better job of adjusting.

“I had some choice words at half time and we started to play well, so we have to make sure we play a lot faster and stronger.”

The DBL Sharks’ next game sees them take on Manchester Giants at The English Institute of Sport Sheffield on Friday January 27 in a repeat of Sheffield’s first home win of the current season back in October.

And Lyons is optimistic his side will be a force to be reckoned with in the latter stages of the season.

“There’s pieces there to be a very strong team and be consistent, but until we do it and get it right that’s just in theory,” said Lyons.

“We’re there, we’re close, we’ve got some promising talent and players that are starting to adjust, all that is hard to speed up, but we’ll be fine.”