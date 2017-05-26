Departing gift to Sheffield Steelers from winger Geoff

Geoff Walker did more than just score two goals in Steelers’ Play Off final win over Cardiff Devils - he was instrumental in the recruitment of one of his successors.

The bulky winger, who has moved to Hungarian team Fehérvár AV19, put a word in for the club as they wooed former NHL forward Tim Wallace. Sheffield coach Paul Thompson said: “Geoff was a great help us to us in signing Tim.

“The two of them spoke a few times and Geoff certainly sung our praises as an organisation, facility and fan base.

“I think it would have been an almost impossible job to persuade Tim to sign this early without Geoff’s input.”

Wallace said he had iced with Walker in Pennsylvania.“We played together in Wilkes-Barr Penguins” said Wallace. “We lived together for a year as we were making our way.

“He was a great point of reference, especially as he has played for several clubs around Europe. He couldn’t have talked any more glowingly about his time in Sheffield.

“When you get they kind of reference you take notice of it. From the way he was treated by the organisation, to the arena, training facilities, team mates and coaches. He loved it there and was disappointed not to be returning.

“From that point on I thought longer and harder about Sheffield and my talks with Paul Thompson became more serious.

When you are travelling half way around the world you need to know that you are coming to a good place – from what Geoff tells me I don’t need to have any worries on that score.”

n IceSheffield will host an u19 international between England and Scotland tonight (8pm) - and it is free to spectators.

The England team contains Sheffield players Cole Shudra, Lewis Baldwin, Joseph Colton while Angus Laing, the goaltender, is on the Scottish line-up.

