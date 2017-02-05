Diving: Sheffield’s Jack Haslam takes British title

City of Sheffield diver Jack Haslam put his winter injury frustration behind him in style by clinching the 3m springboard title at the British National Diving Cup in Plymouth on Saturday.

Haslam was forced to take a break from the sport over the festive period due to a neck problem but marked his return to form this weekend at the Plymouth Life Centre.

Haslam beat off stiff competition from Edinburgh’s James Heatly and his younger brother Ross Haslam.

He finished with a Front 2 ½ Somersaults 2 Twists piked for a score of 73.10 which gave him an overall score of 420.55.

It also marked the first time Haslam had won a senior national title in the 3m, leaving him visibly delighted.

“I’m really, really happy. It’s a PB performance for me with a score of 420 so I’m really pleased with that,” he said.

“Obviously it was extra nice to have my little brother on the podium with me as well.

“Coming in to this event and over Christmas I did have three weeks off with a bit of a bad neck so that’s been frustrating. The last few weeks I’ve actually been having really good training on 3m though so I kind of just wanted to come in and show what I could do.” Thankfully I managed to do that!”

Back in 2009, Haslam was the only individual medallist for the British team at the European Junior Championships when he secured bronze in the 3m springboard.

He then took a two-year hiatus from the sport, returning in 2013 to claim his second European Junior medal alongside City of Sheffield teammate Freddie Woodward for silver in the 3m synchro.

This weekend suggested a return to form too as he also picked up silver alongside his brother in the 3m synchro behind Olympic champions Jack Laugher and Chris Mears.

And after backing that up in the individual on Sunday, Haslam was looking forward to the season ahead with confidence.

“The reverse two and a half got a few 9s on the board so that was really nice,” he added.

“My reverse twist is kind of one of the trademark dives I do.

“My double out has been a bit of a troublesome dive for me in the past, so it was nice to put some points on the board for that as well.

“We’ll have to wait and see what’s next for me after this competition.

“It’s up to the big boss Ben to decide and send whoever on Grand Prix and European’s and those kind of events. I’ll have to hold tight and see.”

Younger brother Ross also enjoyed a medal-laden weekend, with his total tally finishing at three – a silver in the 3m synchro alongside his sibling, silver in the 1m springboard and bronze in the 3m springboard.

Freddie Woodward was also on the podium twice with bronzes in the 3m synchro and 1m springboard while fellow City of Sheffield diver Millie Fowler took silver in the 3m synchro and bronzes in the 1m springboard and 3m springboard.

