Dundee Stars 2-5 Sheffield Steelers - three point night for Dowd

Three League points out of a possible four wasn’t a bad weekend haul for Steelers - but home consistency against their title rivals must improve if they are going to end up top of the pile.

Steelers conceded the League last year because of results against the Cardiff Devils, the eventual champions. And Saturday’s 3-4 loss to Nottingham Panthers, allied to two losses to Belfast Giants and another to Cardiff suggests that the way Steelers compete against their main rivals remains an issue.

But Sunday, at Dundee, one of the basement clubs, saw them romp to a 5-2 win.

Steelers, who had smashed eight past Dundee a month ago, went ahead at 5;15.

In his fourth game Andreas Jamtin recorded his first goal, on a Power Play.

Paul Thompson’s team grabbed an important second one minute after the first interval, Andreas Valdix profiting from great passing and movement from wingers Dowd and Levi Nelson.

Mathieu Roy beats Michael Garnett. Pic Dean Woolley

Dundee, who had lost four out of their five prior League games, had (like Steelers) been beaten in a penalty shoot out the night before, against Manchester Storm. They appeared pretty crest-fallen to go two behind, but worse was in store.

Matt Marquardt scored his fifth goal in seven games at 28:35, with Dowd again assisting, to make it a seemingly comfortable 3-0 advantage for the English side.

Stars hit back, though. O’Connor took a charging call at 33;15 and it took young Canadian defenceman Joey de Concilys just 10 seconds to get the home fans off their seats.

Sheffield needed composure as they headed into the third session - yet their lead was further reduced after a blue line giveaway saw Brian Hart score a breakaway (unassisted) at 41:06.

Dowd, though scored his seventh point in four games, a cracking drive to the top corner to give the visitors some breathing space.

With seven minutes remaining, Steelers seemingly scored a fifth through Liam Kirk, but had to wait for a review for it to be confirmed.