Elite League rivals offered Sheffield Steelers ace

Jace Coyle’s agent is touting his way around the Elite League clubs while Sheffield Steelers ponder on whether to offer him a fresh contract.

The defencemen wants to return to Sheffield next season, but the club has yet to determine exactly who will fill the remaining two blue line slots.

Steelers team will have a different look next year

Steelers remain interested in Coyle but are weighing up options and have other irons in the fire...one of which may become clear this week. Coyle, whose wife is due to give birth in June, is an attractive proposition to several of the other Elite League clubs.

Steelers have had no luck in tying down Markus Nilsson to a new contract, he is expected to go back to his home Swedish club Troja-Ljungby, who are on a high after gaining promotion. And the return of Andreas Valdix remains a question mark - clubs across Europe running the rule over him.

Meanwhile another departing Steeler Guillaume Desbiens has paid tribute to captain Jonathan Phillips.

“There were so many leaders on this team that it’s hard to pinpoint one in particular, but I’d say that Jono was the glue that helped everybody gel together” he told The Star.

“On a personal level, I was very close to Mathieu Roy. There were also many friendships that were created with different guys and their families they will always be remembered and cherished.”

Desbiens has retired and says: That was very hard indeed, but the right decision for myself and my family nonetheless. Winning the playoffs the way we did was the best ending I could have ever asked for and makes it easier to close that chapter.

“By far, my best memory will be our play off championship run tThis year. The goal in overtime against Nottingham Panthers is a close second.”