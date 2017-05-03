Angus MacDonald out to reward Barnsley’s ‘amazing’ fans with win at Newcastle

Defender Angus MacDonald has praised the Barnsley fans for their amazing support this season.

The Reds have been loyally followed home and away by their faithful fans in their first season back in the Championship.

The centre-back only signed in the summer, but he already has a connection with the supporters. The fans have been great this season,” beamed MacDonald, who has played 40 games.

“Home and away they’ve travelled well and really got behind the team.

“But the season isn’t quite done yet and we’re looking for three points for the fans at Newcastle.

“We’re looking to win as always and if we win we can finish in the top half I think.”

The 24-year-old received the Community Player of the Year award for his contributions to the local area.

However, the former Torquay United captain did not care about getting recognition, he only wanted to give something back to the local community.

He added: “I was very proud to receive the award, but it’s not about that, not for me.

“It’s always nice to give something back and I’m pleased to help out in the community.

“It’s always hard coming to a new area, but I think I settled right in. The people have been great with me.”

MacDonald is doing a bike ride for a London-based epilepsy charity in the summer and he is hoping to put the miles in before the big day.