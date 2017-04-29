Barnsley 1 Burton Albion 1: Reds held as Clough’s men clinch survival

Barnsley ended their home Championship campaign with a rather uninspiring draw against a resolute Burton Albion side.

The Brewers gained the point they needed to seal their second tier survival, while the Reds will end the 2016-17 campaign with a run of seven draws and two defeats from their last nine home fixtures.

The Reds - whose match programme celebrated the 20-year anniversary of the dream promotion to the Premier League - deservedly led at the interval.

They went in front after 38 minutes when midfielder George Moncur pounced on a loose ball before coolly slotting his fifth goal of the season into the corner of the net from 12 yards.

Earlier Moncur had been thwarted by a smart save from Stephen Bywater, while Tom Bradshaw was also denied when his goal-bound header was beaten away.

The Brewers’ best chance fell to Jackson Irvine, who spotted Adam Davies slightly off his line, only for the Reds’ ‘keeper to save well.

Bywater was busy again at the beginning of the second period when he twice saved from Tom Bradshaw in rapid succession.

The Brewers’ stopper then miraculously saved an acrobatic overhead effort from Angus MacDonald.

Just when the Reds were well on top, Burton struck back. Sub Luke Varney made an instant impact as he headed home Lasse Vigen Christensen’s corner-kick just minutes after replacing Michael Kightly.

Varney forced Davies into a top-class save minutes later as the Reds were stunned.

It was almost deja vu in the 70th minute when Davies had to charge off his line to clear from the on-rushing Varney.

Barnsley (4-4-1-1): Davies; Elder (Hedges, 90), Jackson, MacDonald, Jones (Mowatt, 66); Moncur (Armstrong, 82), Scowen, James, Kent; Watkins; Bradshaw.Subs not used: Townsend, Evans, Williams, Lee.

Burton (4-5-1): Bywater; Brayford, McFadzean, Turner, Flanagan (McCrory, 78); Kightly (Varney, 51), Christensen, Mousinho, Irvine (Akins, 46), Murphy; Sordell. Subs not used: Campbell, Dyer, Naylor, Woodrow.

Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Lancashire).