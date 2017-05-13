Barnsley: Aidy White set to carry on his injury rehab at Oakwell despite being released

Defender Aidy White will continue his rehab at Barnsley despite being released by the club.

The Reds confirmed their retained list earlier this week, with White one of 10 players shown the door.

Left-back White made just 33 appearances during an injury-hit season-and-a-half stint at Oakwell. The 25-year-old’s season came to a premature end when he underwent minor surgery to repair a muscle injury around his hip.

He has since started his rehabilitation process and said: “I will continue my rehab at the club until I am back fit.

“It’s been a frustrating season for me personally due to injury.

“I would like to thank the physio team for their hard work and effort.”

The defender was a part of the Reds’ side that secured promotion back to the Championship via the play-offs last term.

After a number of departures over the past year just four players remain in the Oakwell dressing room from the side that featured that memorable day at Wembley.

And White admits he will savour that day at England’s home of football, as well as winning the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy there in the same campaign.

He added: “I have had some fantastic memories at this club.

“We had two fantastic trips to Wembley, which I will always cherish.

“I have nothing but great things to say about the club from the manager to the staff and the fans.

“It has been a privilege to play for such a great club.”

Despite being on the injury list, White is attracting interest from other clubs - with Scottish side Hearts reportedly keen.

Marley Watkins, who turned down a contract extension at Oakwell, could also be moving north of the border.

The forward is wanted by Celtic, but is also a rumoured target for a number of clubs in England - including Premier League outfit Burnley.