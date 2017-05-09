Barnsley: Defeat to Newcastle is bittersweet for Reds kid Elliot Lee

Barnsley forward Elliot Lee enjoyed a special end to a frustrating season despite his side’s 3-0 defeat to Championship winners Newcastle United on Sunday.

The former West Ham United man has only made six appearances off the bench since making the move up north to South Yorkshire, but was given a 16-minute burst to end his season at St James’ Park - and it was a special moment for the 22-year-old.

The versatile forward’s father Robert played over 300 times for the north-east club during his decade stint at the Magpies.

And Lee added: “It was a great day, that club means a lot to me and my family.

“It’s the second time I’ve got on there because I got on while I was at West Ham two seasons ago and it’s a good place for me to come.

“No one came in the end from my family. My Dad had a trip that was cancelled and he couldn’t make it in the end but I’m sure they’ve all heard the news back home.

“It was obviously great to get 20 minutes or so, I had one or two shots that might have gone in on another day but that’s how it is in football.”

Lee was full of praise for Newcastle, after they sealed the title on the final day from rivals Brighton and secured their immediate return to the Premier League as champions.

And Lee, who joined Barnsley last summer, said: “Well played to Newcastle for winning the league.

“It was always going to be difficult for us. Newcastle, the stadium and the fans got on top of us and it was sort of what we expected.

“I don’t think we played our best, but Newcastle got the job done so well done to them.

“We know we can beat anyone on our day so we didn’t go there thinking we would lose, but unfortunately it didn’t go for us.”