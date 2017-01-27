Barnsley: Heckingbottom distances himself from Nottingham Forest job

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom has ruled himself out of the running for the vacant Nottingham Forest job.

The Reds’ gaffer has been the bookies’ favourite to land the role at the City Ground.

The Oakwell club have already lost three key figures in Sam Winnall, James Bree and Conor Hourihane in the last couple of weeks.

However, Heckingbottom is happy at the club where he served as a player and on the coaching staff before taking the top job last season.

Forest owner Fawaz Al-Hasawi is currently trying to sell the club, and the club’s supporters want him out too.

And Heckingbottom stated the uncertainty would put him off even if he was interested.

“There’s been a lot of managers linked with the job and they’ve said the same that they wouldn’t go there at things stand with the club. My feelings are exactly the same,” said Heckingbottom.

“I probably get more hassle about that off my mates than about speculation surrounding the players.

“There’s so much going off here that I can’t even think about that.kin

“It’s a great football club but they’re in lots and lots of uncertainty at the minute aren’t they.”

Meanwhile, the Reds are close to agreeing a fee to bring Leeds United’s Alex Mowatt to the club.

The Doncaster-born central midfielder looks set to sign a two-and-a-half-year deal at Oakwell in the coming days.

The player is out of contract at Garry Monk’s outfit in the summer, but the Reds would prefer to secure his services now before other clubs look to swoop in for him when he becomes a free agent at the end of the season.

With attention firmly off the field over the last week, Heckingbottom will be delighted to turn his focus back to the pitch.

The Reds travel to South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United on Saturday looking to extend their unbeaten run against the Millers to nine games.

The Championship basement boys have not tasted success against Barnsley since way back in 1982.