Barnsley: Paul Heckingbottom closes in on Scottish star Stevie Mallan

Barnsley’s deal for Scottish midfielder Stevie Mallan is set to be completed later this week.

The Reds agreed an initial fee in the region of £300,000 with St Mirren late last week.

Mallan was given permission to travel down to South Yorkshire to look around the facilities and undergo his medical on Monday.

The player is an exciting prospect and the Buddies have reportedly secured themselves a decent sell-on percentage.

Paul Heckingbottom, pictured, initially wanted to sign the player during the last transfer window, before talks collapsed.

With a year left on his current deal, the powers that be at Oakwell have decided to pounce now as they look to significantly bolster their depleted squad for next season. It is understood that terms have been agreed between the 21-year-old and the club over a two-year deal.

The Reds will be getting a player who fired Jack Ross’ side to safety with six goals in their last nine league outings.

Mallan came through the academy at the Scottish Championship club and he will offer a goal-scoring threat from midfield.

The Reds have missed that since former captain Conor Hourihane left for Aston Villa in January.

Meanwhile, Barnsley are reportedly also keen on bringing Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Rohan Ince to the club.

After featuring 15 times for the Seagulls in the 2015/16 campaign, Ince was sent on loan to Swindon Town in January after falling out of favour at the Amex.

However, it appears unlikely the Reds will secure his services with Ipswich Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers also interested in the 24-year-old - who scored twice whilst the Robins were relegated to League Two.

Both clubs would be able to offer significantly higher wages than the South Yorkshire side.

Norwich City have become the frontrunners in the race to land former Reds’ star Marley Watkins.