Barnsley: Reds boss Heckingbottom hails signing of Jason McCarthy

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom has hailed the “exciting” signing of Jason McCarthy.

The young right-back penned a three-year deal at Oakwell on Tuesday as he completed his move away from Premier League side Southampton.

The Reds paid around £200,000 to bring the 21-year-old to South Yorkshire and Heckingbottom admitted: “I am really, really pleased to get Jason to join us.

“It’s an exciting signing and I think the fans will be really pleased.

“This is a really positive move and I am looking forward to getting Jason on the pitch.”

Devoid of any playing time at St Mary’s, McCarthy had been looking for a move away from the club to secure first-team action.

A number of potential suitors were vying for the player’s signature, most notably Walsall - where McCarthy won their Player of the Year award last season.

However, the lure of Championship football proved to tip the balance in Barnsley’s favour - and both Heckingbottom and the club have a proven track record of developing young talent.

Heckingbottom has spoken about his desire to build a young squad, which he can develop, and his need to bring players into the club.

Heckingbottom, himself a former defender, added: “I primarily see him playing on the right-hand side, but he can play at the heart of the defence too.

“We have been monitoring him for a while and as soon as we became aware that there was a chance, we jumped at it.

“Having spoken with him both at the club and over the phone, it was clear that he could see himself in this team and his desire to be here was just as big as ours to sign him.”