Barnsley U23s coach bids to fast forward young prospect Victor Adeboyejo into Oakwell first team

Under-23 coach Paul Harsley hopes to propel new signing Victor Adeboyejo in to the first team sooner rather than later.

The Nigerian striker has signed a three-year deal at Oakwell after leaving Leyton Orient following their relegation from the Football League last term.

Suitors circled for the talented 19-year-old, who started life at Premier League side Arsenal before moving across London to Orient.

Adeboyejo has impressed during appearances with the U23s whilst on trial and committed his immediate future to the club.

And Harsley said: “My role now is to ensure I don’t see Victor much longer, as we want to progress him into the first team at the earliest possible opportunity.

“Victor is a player we have all really pushed to get into the club so we’re delighted he’s chosen to join us.

“He’s full of pace, power and most importantly determination to do well. He’s a handful for defenders and has shown that during the games he was on trial with us.

“Those matches have helped immensely in the fact he’s coming back into a group he has already managed to meet and play with.”

If the player manages to force his way in to first-team contention, then it would give Heckingbottom his desired four strikers.

And Adeboyejo offers a different dynamic as a fierce, powerful forward.

Heckingbottom said: “Victor has seen a clear pathway at the club which is a compliment to what we are doing here and from his point of view, really exciting.

“He had multiple offers on the table but he always stated how much he wanted to join us which was impressive.

“He’s got a real chance to work hard and impress now, we want to see him pushing for the first team.”

Meanwhile, Lloyd Isgrove pulled out of the Wales squad that travelled to France yesterday.

Top scorer Tom Bradshaw and Ryan Hedges are in the Welsh squad, with Stevie Mallan in the Scottish U21 side. Loanees Harvey Barnes and Ike Ugbo are both on England U20 duty.