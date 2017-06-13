Search

BREAKING: Sheffield United confirm signing of MK Dons' George Baldock

MK Dons' George Baldock with United's Leon Clarke

Sheffield United have confirmed the signing of MK Dons defender George Baldock.

Baldock becomes Chris Wilder's fourth signing of the summer, after joining for an undisclosed fee. He has signed a three-year deal at Bramall Lane.

"George is another to fit the bill of the squad we are looking to build here at Bramall Lane," Wilder said.

"He is a great age and has great experience and will provide us with competition for places in an important part of the pitch. We've tracked him for a while, monitored his progress, and we're looking forward to working with him when we return to pre-season training later this month."

Baldock added: "I'm absolutely delighted to have signed and committed my future to this impressive club.

"I was excited when I heard of United's interest, for a number of reasons, including the manager's record over the past couple of seasons and the passion of the fans when they travelled to Milton Keynes a couple of months ago."