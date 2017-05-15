BREAKING: Sheffield United confirm signing of Nathan Thomas from Hartlepool

Sheffield United have this afternoon confirmed the signing of Nathan Thomas from Hartlepool.

The 22-year-old joins United on a three-year deal, after an undisclosed fee was agreed with Hartlepool following their relegation from the Football League.

Thomas scored nine goals in 34 appearances last season and Chris Wilder, the United boss, said: “Nathan is someone we have tracked for a long time and is a talented young player.

“He was Hartlepool’s outstanding player last season and we believe, in our environment, he has the ability to push on to the next level, like a few that we brought in last season did.

“There were a number of clubs interested in Nathan’s signature and we are delighted that he has chosen to further his career with us.”

Thomas, United’s second summer signing after Ched Evans, added: “I’m aware that Chris Wilder has tried to sign me before and I enjoyed speaking to him.

“I didn’t want this dragging on through the summer, I knew what I wanted to do and now I can concentrate on getting my head down at the start of pre-season.”

Earlier today, United confirmed that Jay O’Shea has turned down the offer of a two-year deal and will leave the club.