BREAKING: Sheffield United confirm signing of striker James Hanson

Sheffield United have this evening confirmed the signing of Bradford City striker James Hanson.

The 29-year-old agreed a move - thought to be for around £175,000 - from United's Yorkshire rivals.

Blades boss Chris Wilder, speaking after his side’s draw with Gillingham on Saturday, confirmed his interest in the City striker and added: “Listen, we’re not in the market for £1m and £2m players any more. Things have changed.

"It’s a difficult window because of the prices people are putting on players but we’ll approach it properly and work, as we always do, as best we can.”

More to follow.