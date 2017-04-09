FAN VIDEO: Skipper Billy Sharp leads celebrations after Sheffield United are promoted to Championship

He's captained the team and led the way this season with 26 vital goals - so it's no surprise that Billy Sharp led the euphoric Sheffield United celebrations after they clinched promotion yesterday.

United beat Northampton 2-1 at Sixfields to clinch automatic promotion from League One, and arrived back at Bramall Lane to a hero's welcome.

Billy Sharp leads the celebrations with Mark Duffy

Just under 1,500 fans packed into Northampton's ground, with dozens more watching from the bank that overlooks the ground and around 6,000 watching on big screens at Bramall Lane.

This video, shot by Blades fan Sam Ridley, shows Sharp leading the celebrations after jumping off the team coach, and being joined by his Blades teammates.

Chairman Kevin McCabe says the Blades are a club on the up under Chris Wilder, and Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh has backed them to go on and win the League One title.