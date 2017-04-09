HIGHLIGHTS: Watch as Sheffield United beat Northampton 2-1 to secure promotion from League One

They did it the hard way, coming from behind to beat Northampton Town 2-1 at Sixfields yesterday.

But no Sheffield United fan will be complaining about that, after the result secured promotion to the Championship for Chris Wilder and his men.

Marc Richards put the hosts ahead with a superb finish on the stroke of half time, but second-half goals from Leon Clarke and John Fleck sent United fans into dreamland.

Wilder dedicated the victory to United's supporters, who have stuck by them throughout the club's six-season stint in League One and roared them onto victory at his former club yesterday.

"The support we've received week in, week out, home and away, has been absolutely unbelievable," he said.