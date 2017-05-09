'It's been a rollercoaster' - Stefan Scougall says thanks to Sheffield United's supporters after being released by Championship-bound Blades

Stefan Scougall has admitted his time at Sheffield United has been a "rollercoaster" as he prepares to bid farewell to the League One champions.

Scougall, the 24-year-old Scot, scored seven goals in 76 league games for United - including one in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley against Hull in 2014.

Scougall's departure, along with that of fellow Scot Marc McNulty, was confirmed last Friday.

And Scougall wrote on Twitter: "I would like to say thanks to all the players and staff I've worked with over the last three and a half years at Sheffield United. It's been a rollercoaster to say the least with some lows but many highs.

"Special mention to my team mates this season for making it an memorable season, what a group of lads on and off the field. And finally a massive thanks to all you Blades fans for the support over the years, it's been incredible & something I'll never forget. UTB X. Scougs."

Meanwhile, United will play Stoke City in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday, July 25. The game, at Bramall Lane, will kick off at 7.45pm.



