Sheffield mum's anger as 10-year-old son in cancer remission is targeted by vile online abuse

A Sheffield mum has spoken of her shock and anger after her 10-year-old cancer-surviving son was targeted by an online Facebook troll - who branded him a "stupid c**t".

Max Davies, a huge Sheffield United fan, has been in remission for four years after overcoming non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Footage of Max belting out the Blades' 'Greasy Chip Butty' anthem before last Wednesday's game against Coventry City went viral and was posted on the popular Football Away Days Facebook page.

There, Gary Watson, kit manager at Southend United, commented: "Try singing instead of shouting you silly little c***."

He was challenged by furious fellow Facebook users, and has since deleted his account. And mum Sarah told The Star: "It's an awful thing to say about anyone, but a child in remission from cancer is beyond belief.

"My first thought was shock and anger; his wasn't the only negative post and there were others! But I think seeing he worked within football made it worse."

Max was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in February 2013, after stomach aches turned out to be a tumour on his bowel. After having the tumour removed at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, little Max underwent three months of aggressive chemotherapy to treat the cancer, which made him sick, lose his hair and get ulcers.

His dad, Craig, wrote on Facebook: "To see our son belting out this song fills me with pride, as a family we have been through so much since Max was diagnosed with cancer in February 2013, life is just about making memories now for Max and his big sister Lily."

Max, who was named a Star Superkid in 2013, signed a special one-day "contract" with his beloved Blades in 2015 in recognition of his bravery. After putting pen to paper in then-manager Nigel Clough’s office, the youngsters was given a shirt with his name and number 90 on and an official scholar’s top.

Jim Phipps, co-chairman of United at the time, said: "Young Max exemplifies our core values as a club. He’s shown strength through adversity, never quits and consistently treats others with kindness and thoughtfulness."

Craig Davies' Facebook comment

Sarah says Southend chairman Ron Martin apologised over the comments. The club have been approached for comment by The Star.