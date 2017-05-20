Sheffield United: Bid for Holmes confirmed as Blades close-in on Stevens

Sheffield United have submitted a bid for Charlton Athletic’s Ricky Holmes, The Star can confirm.

Representatives acting on behalf of Bramall Lane, who are also close to completing a deal for Portsmouth defender Enda Stevens, tabled an undisclosed offer with the Londoners after Chris Wilder added the 29-year-old to his wanted-list.

Ricky Holmes impressed for Charlton last season: Jamie Tyerman/Sportimage

Karl Robinson, Wilder’s counterpart at The Valley, is keen to retain the services of a player who scored 13 goals in 38 appearances last term. But United believe their ability to offer Championship football, combined with the fact he worked under Wilder at his former club Northampton, could tempt Holmes to consider a move north.

Previously of Chelmsford, Barnet and Portsmouth, he was a member of the squad which delivered the League Two title to Sixfields two seasons ago.

United, the reigning League One champions, have signed Ched Evans and Nathan Thomas from Chesterfield and Hartlepool respectively since gaining promotion back to the second tier.

Stevens, aged 26, could become their third close season capture after setting his heart on joining Wilder’s side.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: Robin Parker/Sportimage

Queens Park Rangers are also known to have been monitoring Stevens’ situation at Fratton Park but Paul Cook, the Portsmouth manager, has resigned himself to losing the full-back when his contract expires next month.

Despite refusing to identify his transfer targets, Wilder has admitted talks with potential purchases are underway.

“We are chatting to one or two but there is a process to how we do deals,” he told United’s official website. “Agents, players and clubs push their view but we are looking for the best deal for Sheffield United. There isn’t going to be a lot of haggling for a long period over money, we want to talk about football and if that is not the case we will withdraw the offer and look elsewhere.”

“If people want to think about a deal for two, three or four weeks, I’m not sure that’s right,” he added. “I don’t want them to make a decision within 30 minutes but we have to be reasonable.”