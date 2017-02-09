Sheffield United: Billy Sharp wants his team to aim for the very top

Billy Sharp wants Sheffield United to target the title this season, rather than simply promotion from League One.

And Sharp, who enters Saturday’s game against Peterborough searching for his 20th goal of the campaign, believes Chris Wilder’s side have what it takes to fend-off the chasing back after climbing back into pole-position following last weekend’s victory over AFC Wimbledon.

Billy Sharp wants Sheffield United to aim for the top. Pic Jamie Tyerman/Sportimage

“We want to go up as champions,” he said. “We are in a good position, so we have a good chance of doing that.

But the main thing is promotion. There is a little bit of a gap (to third) but we need to keep winning games.

“We can concentrate on ourselves, rather than worry about other people. I think that’s what we need to get back to.

“We are at our best when we just go out an focus on ourselves, let the rest take care of itself.”

United’s visit to London Road marks the start of a critical period in United’s season. Second-placed Scunthorpe arrive at Bramall Lane next weekend before Bolton Wanderers, in third, make the journey east seven days later.

Wilder’s side are nine points clear of Bolton although they have played two matches more than their rivals from Lancashire.

Sharp said: “You go out wanting to win to stay top, it doesn’t matter what other people do. But obviously, when you don’t get the results we wanted, you do automatically look at other results. When we lost spot, no-one made any ground on us from the chasing pack. But we are at our best when we do focus on ourselves. We need to get back to that and stick to it.”

“It’s always important to respect the opposition,” Sharp added. “There are some good teams in this division and every single game is tough.

“But, at the same time, it’s important to focus on what you’re good at and impose yourself on them. That’s when we’re at our best.”