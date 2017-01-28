Sheffield United: Blades boss Chris Wilder scoffs at pressure claims

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has rubbished claims his team is feeling the pressure after taking just a point from its last three games.

But Wilder, whose side could be replaced at the top of the League One table by Scunthorpe this afternoon, believes recent results vindicate his decision to sign four new players ahead of the transfer deadline next week.

Chris Wilder says his team will bounce back: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“There’s better teams than us that have been in worse situations,” Wilder said. “Don’t think you are the best in the world when you win or get too down when you lose, that’s the key.

“Possibly this type of thing often happens at this stage (of the season) and this is why we’ve gone and freshened it up. It might just be time to do that.”

Tuesday’s defeat by Fleetwood Town means United have now gone three league games without a win for the first time since August when, following a last gasp defeat at Milwall, they found themselves bottom of the rankings. Twenty-five outings and 17 victories later, they are now two points clear of Graham Alexander’s second-placed side.

“We have to recover quick,” Wilder said. “But we’ve been in worse positions than this. This club had one point after four games. That’s pressure, that’s tough. So I’m 100 per cent confident we’ll do it again.

“We’ve got a good group. There’s still a load of football to be played. We’ll be fine. We’re not getting torn apart. We have to cut out the silly mistakes.

“However we go about it, whatever formation we play, we’ll do that. This group has shown it can overcome difficult situations. And much tougher ones than this.”

“These lads have got the right character,” Wilder (inset) added. “Over the course of a season, things never go your way all the time. That’s not the way football is.

“So you deal with that as best you can and get on with it. Take the criticism if you have to and come back fighting.”

Meanwhile, United’s under-18’s visit Nottingham Forest for a top of the table clash this morning. The Professional Development League Two fixture, which takes place at Wilford Lane, kicks-off at 11am. Derek Geary’s side beat Hull City 3-1 last time out, thanks to second-half goals from George Cantrill, David Parkhouse and Tyler Smith.