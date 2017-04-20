Sheffield United: Blades boss prepares for announcement on players’ futures

Chris Wilder has already decided which players he will allow to leave Bramall Lane at the end of the season.

But, as Sheffield United apply the finishing touches to their summer recruitment plans, the 49-year-old has admitted no public announcements will be made until after this weekend’s visit to MK Dons.

Jay OShea wants to stay at Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Wilder, whose side secured promotion from League One earlier this month, told The Star: “We’ve made decisions on all the players really. It’s just about the timing now. There’s been enough games to know where we are and the structure, to know what we might need and what’s going to happen to the players. I don’t think anyone is going to come in and rip it up to such an extent now that we change our mind on anything.”

Stefan Scougall and Marc McNulty are among those set to become free agents while midfielder Jay O’Shea, on loan from Chesterfield, has spoken openly about his desire to earn a permanent move to South Yorkshire. Wilder, whose team travels to Stadium mk on Saturday, recently confirmed that Paul Coutts, Chris Basham and Matt Done possess contracts containing clauses, loaded in the club’s favour, entitling them to extended deals.

Although United are expected to make John Brayford, who has spent most of the campaign with Burton Albion, available for transfer, Wilder added: “We don’t want to take anything away from the achievement of the group. But we’ve been planning since January really; short, medium and long-term. But, becaquse everybody has contributed, we won’t be making anything public until after the next couple of games at the earliest. We’ll speak to the players themselves first of course.”