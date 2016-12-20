Sheffield United: Blades boss runs rule over Aussie striker Peter Skapetis

Sheffield United are running the rule over Peter Skapetis, the former Stoke striker and Australian youth international.

The 21-year-old played all 90 minutes of United’s Professional Development League victory over Nottingham Forest yesterday, with Travis Binnion’s side prevailing 6-3 at Stocksbridge’s Bracken Moor ground.

The former South Melbourne striker joined Stoke in a £300,000 deal from QPR, but a run of four knee operations in two years derailed his progress there.

Skapetis has recently impressed on trial at Cardiff City, and a number of United’s coaching staff - including Chris Wilder and his assistant Alan Knill - witnessed an industrious and inventive performance from the Australian in the comfortable victory.

David Brooks led the way with two goals and an assist, with Jake Wright Jr, Graham Kelly, Sam Graham and an own goal completing the rout.

Opening up about the worst of the injuries, in a 2015 interview with the Stoke Sentinel, Skapetis said: “The main injury was the anterior cruciate ligament but I did have a few meniscal problems as well which did complicate it a little bit in terms of recovery time.

“It’s one of the worst injuries you can have and hopefully I’ve got it out of the way. The way I look at it, it’s been a learning experience.”

n Report: P38