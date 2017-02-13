Sheffield United: Blades boss Wilder not looking too far ahead

Sheffield United were last night warned that losing focus against Bristol Rovers tomorrow could have serious ramifications for their promotion campaign.

Chris Wilder’s side face fellow title contenders Scunthorpe at Bramall Lane on Saturday before playing host to Bolton Wanderers later this month.

But, speaking ahead of tomorrow’s visit to the South-west, Wilder said: “The next match is the only one that matters. They’re all worth three points and, as the last six years have shown, you’ve got to work damn hard for those in this division.”

United were relegated from the Championship in 2011 but Wilder, who was appointed during the close season, has steered them five points clear at the top of League One following last weekend’s victory over Peterborough.

“Every single game, and I mean every one, is a test,” he said. “Nothing comes easy.”

